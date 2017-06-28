Greenpeace, the environmental action charity, has teamed up with Rapanui and its organic certified print-on-demand factory Teemill, to launch a new official 100% organic Greenpeace clothing collection.

The launch follows the organisation’s latest annual survey, which asked supporters how they would like to become more involved with Greenpeace campaigns: an “overwhelming number” of the survey respondents asked for Greenpeace merchandise.

The collection has been designed to enable supporters to â€˜spread the wordâ€™ and includes Greenpeace “iconic retro T-shirt designs”. The organisation has Â also commissioned artists â€“ including Vivienne Westwood and David Bailey â€“ to create new designs for womenâ€™s T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, vest tops, tote bags and kids T-shirts.

Proceeds from the sale of the merchandise will go towards funding Greenpeace campaigns.

Commenting on the tie up with Rapanui, Greenpeace commented: “The environmental impact of the fashion industry is huge… We know progressive companies are part of the solution, which is why we are pleased to be working with Teemill, which embraces renewable energy, reduces the environmental impact of the fashion industry, and operates on closed-loop manufacturing to minimise waste… These guys arenâ€™t working towards sustainability; their business is built on it.Â Racking up multiple awards for their environmental credentials and transparent supply chain, Rapanui has been leading the way forward for the fashion industry. Their print-on-demand service Teemill has pushed the boundaries of sustainable fashion even further.Â For us, Teemillâ€™s print-on-demand offering is crucial. Products are printed seconds after theyâ€™ve been ordered, so we will never have surplus stock and there is very limited waste.”