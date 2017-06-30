Andrew Dwerryhouse, MD of Wild Thang, has completed an Iron Man to raise over £1000 for the Scope Charity.

Andrew commented: “Firstly I would like to say a huge thank you to all those that supported me, sent kind comments and donations, I have raised just over £1000 from online and offline donations. Aged 46 it was my biggest challenge to date and I am glad I put in the hard training for the Ironman 70.3. My finishing time was 6 hours 29 minutes: I had hoped to complete in approximately 6 hours and when I transitioned off the bike I was feeling good and on track; then the heat became unbearable on the run reaching 32-33°c, which was a slap in the face and every competitor suffered so I was just happy to make it over the finish line.

“It was a great experience and atmosphere, I kept in mind every step of the way that I am lucky to be living without disability so was proud to be raising funds for such an important charity.”

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-dwerryhouse

www.wildthang.co.uk