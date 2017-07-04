Impression Technology, under its brand name Pigmentinc, has released the GoTx series fabric pre-treatment machine.

Available in 1.9 and 2.6 widths, this standalone pre-treatment machine can be bundled with the GoTx series digital fabric printers and offers a seamless workflow integration.

Steve Richardson of Impression Technology comments: “With growing demand from consumers to purchase digitally printed fabrics and a large range of printing devices available to fulfil that demand, the bottleneck in the supply chain is the availability of pre-treated fabrics at prices that meet market expectations. The ability to pre-treat in-house either on a need to basis or in bulk significantly improves the digital fabric printing workflow. This will enable customers to react to market demands in real time and further complements the phenomenon of fast fashion and customisation that digital technologies offer. Additionally we believe that the introduction of this pre-treatment device completes the product range and will assist in greater adoption of digital technologies by print houses globally which further expands our exciting and fast paces industry.”

Impression Technology was founded in Sydney Australia in 1999 and is a privately owned company. Impression Technology is the developer and manufacturer of the DTG Digital direct to garment printers, The Com-press UV and label printers and Pigment.inc Gotx fabric printers and ThermTx calendar devices.

www.impressiontechnology.com