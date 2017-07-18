Tell us a bit about your business

We are a supplier of workwear, predominantly to trade. We sell boots, hi-vis, fleeces, jackets, trousers, polo shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies â€“ the whole product range that you would expect a workwear provider to supply.

When did you buy the Mimaki?

We bought it about this time last year.

Why did you buy it?

The main factor was the speed over the previous machine that weâ€™d had. The Mimaki is at least twice, well it could be up to three times the speed of the old machine. Weâ€™d had that for about five years and it was very slow, even though it was state of the art when it came out.

Did you look at many other machines before choosing the Mimaki?

Weâ€™d been online, had a look at some reviews. Weâ€™d previously had the Mimaki plotters, which we rated highly. It was quite handy that Hybrid [the UK and Ireland distributor of Mimaki] was up the road from us. We could go down there and see the machines in action.

What are its main advantages?

Previously we had the Roland BN-20 [desktop printer cutter], which is a 500mm wide machine. Weâ€™ve gone now to 750mm wide â€“ the vinyls were costing us the same amount for the 500 as the 750, so obviously the cost saving to us is quite big.

Is there anything you donâ€™t like or would like to see in an upgrade?

For what we do, I think itâ€™s perfect really. The only thing I probably would say is we should have gone for the white ink in the machine. We print on quite a bit of clear media and stuff like that. So if we could have printed white ink, we could go onto darker garments with vinyls.

Does it work in combination with any other machines?

We use it with a heat press. The good thing with this machine is itâ€™s a printer and a plotter all in one. We can send a job through to it, press print, and know that when we walk back to it in an hourâ€™s time, itâ€™s cut and printed everything, ready to go.

What would be your advice to other people thinking of buying a similar machine?

I know that Mimaki are bringing out a lower cost machine, itâ€™s meant to be a smaller machine at a lower price. But Iâ€™d definitely stick with the size that weâ€™ve got, just for the difference in vinyl costs. As I said, the 500mm wide rolls are the same price as the 750. When you think you can put all those extra logos on, virtually costing you nothing, just the ink… Itâ€™d be a more profitable, long-term investment working with a 750mm as against a 500mm.

www.cheshireworkwear.co.uk