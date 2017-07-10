The X-Pro range from Regatta Professional sees an additional five new products this autumn/ winter: Evader II 3-in-1 Jacket (TRA145), Marauder II Insulated Jacket (TRA389), Triode Waterproof Shell Jacket (TRW481), Glacial Warmloft Thermal Jacket (TRA453) and Powergrid Hooded Softshell (TRA682).
“We realised our full professional range had improved in technicality, so we needed to re-energise our most technical range, X-Pro, to make sure that it was still set apart and above the rest of the professional range,” explains assistant marketing manager, Megan Pacey. “We looked at new technologies, at what else was out there in the market, and where we thought there were gaps. We thought we could bring something new to the table for people.”
One highlight – literally and figuratively – of the new range is a reflective fabric engineered by the company that features on two of the jackets, the Evader II and the Marauder II. The innovative fabric looks like a dark grey marl when it’s under normal light, but when a light such as car headlights or a torch shines on it, then it transforms into bright, vibrant, reflective material. It’s ideal from a safety point of view, confirms Megan.
The Triode is a three-layer, waterproof shell jacket, she explains. “The three layers within that are something we haven’t done before. It’s got a reflective inner lining to reflect warmth to help keep the wearer warm, and it’s then got a TPU membrane, which helps with the waterproofness of the product. Then it’s got an Isotex 10,000 100% polyester stretch and breathable outer. So it’s a really, really technical jacket, all within what appears to be a normal shell jacket. It’s great value for money as well.”
The Powergrid Jacket is another highly technical style. It’s made from grid ripstop material, which adds strength and durability.
The new styles are available from July, although some key customers and distributors have already seen samples – Megan reveals their feedback was “fantastic”. “I think there is a bit of a gap in the market where it was perhaps filled by quite expensive jackets in the past. It’s a higher price for Regatta than usual, but it’s still really great value for the money because you’re getting a lot of technology and a lot of jacket for your money.”
The brand has selected bright colours for the new styles, including a methyl blue that’s used on the zip parts as well as on the fabric, a pepper red, and the expected blacks, navys and greys.