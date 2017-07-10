The X-Pro range from Regatta Professional sees an additional five new products this autumn/ winter: Evader II 3-in-1 Jacket (TRA145), Marauder II Insulated Jacket (TRA389), Triode Waterproof Shell Jacket (TRW481), Glacial Warmloft Thermal Jacket (TRA453) and Powergrid Hooded Softshell (TRA682).

“We realised our full professional range had improved in technicality, so we needed to re-energise our most technical range, X-Pro, to make sure that it was still set apart and above the rest of the professional range,” explains assistant marketing manager, Megan Pacey. “We looked at new technologies, at what else was out there in the market, and where we thought there were gaps. We thought we could bring something new to the table for people.”

One highlight – literally and figuratively – of the new range is a reflective fabric engineered by the company that features on two of the jackets, the Evader II and the Marauder II. The innovative fabric looks like a dark grey marl when it’s under normal light, but when a light such as car headlights or a torch shines on it, then it transforms into bright, vibrant, reflective material. It’s ideal from a safety point of view, confirms Megan.