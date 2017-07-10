Age: 15 months

Time at company: Three months

Job title: Director of Happiness and Feel Good Factor

Job description: To bring a ray of sunshine to the office, make people smile and feel happy (unless I drool on them… not good… not good at all), high-five guests and staff, and translate Italian to English for our Italian customers

Special skills: High-fives, pulling my owner’s arm under my chin when I am sleeping, drooling, snoring loudly and being able to make everyone go ‘Ahhhh!’

Favourite colour: Pantone 219 Pink of course. I’m a lady!

