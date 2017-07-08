Independent workwear reviewsÂ byÂ Adrian Burton of South East Workwear
Summer is here â€“ itâ€™s time for shirts and shorts at work!
I love this new addition to the Dickies EveryDay 24/7 range: The Two Tone T-shirt (SH2007). Itâ€™s a great product that when combined with the other items in the range gives your company a bespoke uniform at an off-the-shelf price.
Itâ€™s made in a really soft 100% cotton material. The finish is good: the stitchingâ€™s tidy and parallel and itâ€™s well trimmed â€“ some of the cheaper T-shirts that are available at the moment, the cheap ones, are not finished nearly as well. Iâ€™d be more than happy wearing it with a logo on it.
The 11 different colourways will suit pretty much most companiesâ€™ colour themes. Add a printed or embroidered company logo to this garment and youâ€™ll be certain to stand out from the crowd.
I especially like the fact that you can mix and match the colours, as well as styles: The 24/7 range isnâ€™t limited to T-shirts; it also includes polo shirts, trousers, shorts and jackets to match.
Dickies Two-Tone T-shirt
Adrian Burton of South East Workwear runs the extremely popular AskAdy site, which hosts independent reviews of workwear garments. He’s one of the first people to be sent new products launching both in the UK and across Europe.