Summer is here â€“ itâ€™s time for shirts and shorts at work!

I love this new addition to the Dickies EveryDay 24/7 range: The Two Tone T-shirt (SH2007). Itâ€™s a great product that when combined with the other items in the range gives your company a bespoke uniform at an off-the-shelf price.

Itâ€™s made in a really soft 100% cotton material. The finish is good: the stitchingâ€™s tidy and parallel and itâ€™s well trimmed â€“ some of the cheaper T-shirts that are available at the moment, the cheap ones, are not finished nearly as well. Iâ€™d be more than happy wearing it with a logo on it.

The 11 different colourways will suit pretty much most companiesâ€™ colour themes. Add a printed or embroidered company logo to this garment and youâ€™ll be certain to stand out from the crowd.

I especially like the fact that you can mix and match the colours, as well as styles: The 24/7 range isnâ€™t limited to T-shirts; it also includes polo shirts, trousers, shorts and jackets to match.

