Sublimation printing is a good growth market at the moment, confirms Dean Sanger, managing director of Sabur Digital. He should know: there can’t be many in the industry with more textile printing experience and knowledge than Dean. Having started out from school working in a mill manufacturing fabrics, he’s done warping, weaving, flatbed knitting, circular knitting, helped out in a dye house and worked in management for a manufacturing company. His business partner, Ian Burton, has a similarly impressive resume having amassed a formidable amount of experience working in production management, both in the UK and overseas.

It’s been 19 years since Dean and Ian set up Sabur together. “I’m the S-a, he’s the b-u-r. Sanger and Burton. It was either Sabur or Burger,” laughs Dean.

In the first year they worked “very, very hard, knocking on doors”, he continues. “We offered free ink-mixing and colour-matching services, and within a year, we were the largest supplier of sublimation ink in the UK.” Their turnover at the time was £250,000.

Since starting out in 1998, they have seen business growth year on year, with 2017 already proving to be another year of rapid growth. Both March and April saw a 35% increase on sales within the company when compared with the previous year. “The first part of this year, January, February and into March, was the best for hardware sales ever. Then the last two months it’s been more concentrated on consumables; the print market is getting much busier,” Dean reports.

There is, he explains, a mixture of people buying from them: those new to the industry along with the more established companies replacing older technology with new technology. “Even the machines taken in part exchange have been found new homes and continue to produce. We took three machines in part exchange on one deal recently – within two weeks, they’d all been placed within new companies without a hitch. In most cases we originally supplied the machines which means we know them and know the machines have generally been covered under extended warranties.”

A large proportion of Sabur’s customers produce sportswear garments, with fashion making up another healthy percentage. “Fashion and home furnishing is a strange one, I thought pigment printing would make a large impression on the market but sublimation is still proving popular. I think it’s because polyester [fabric] has improved so much over the years. Going back only four or five years, the sublimation T-shirts were quite heavy, but now they’re very cottonesque. The average person would be hard-pressed to differentiate a polyester garment from a cotton one, or a 75%/25% fabric combination.”