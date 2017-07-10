“We do some wonderful one-offs. We’ve just done a one-off jacket for 50 Cent,” says Gary Rose. “Justin Bieber has seen it and he wants one,” adds Paul Chapman, “Lots of music shirts too – we’ve just done Blondie…” “And Two Door Cinema Club – we do loads of American rock bands,” finishes Gary.

Paul and Gary, joint managing directors of Signal UK in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, make a great double act, rattling off the many plans they have for their fast developing business and frequently finishing each other’s sentences. Their easy partnership makes for a relaxed and appealing workplace.

Gary and Paul started Signal in 2005, having met a few years previously whilst working at another print company. They’ve both run their own companies in the past and are equally at home screen printing T-shirts as wrapping a car for Le Mans. According to the pair, this ability to offer a wide range of printed goods underpins Signal’s success.

“The business has got stronger and stronger because we offer such a variety [of services],” Paul confirms. He adds that, for example, while demand for flatbed screen printing has dipped thanks to the introduction of flatbed digital machines, it hasn’t affected Signal’s profits in the slightest. “That’s the beauty of the way that we set the company up: we’re not reliant on just T-shirt printing or printing binders, because we’ve got large format digital, we do signage, we do vehicle wrap, heat transfers, DTG and we do embroidery,” says Gary. “We can print and supply work clothing, hi-vis vests, site boards, vehicle graphics, banners, posters, printed stationery and business cards.”