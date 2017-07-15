Lavender & Stone is a group of four beauty salons in Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire that is currently celebrating ten years since the opening of its first salon in Harpenden. The business offers a wide range of treatments, from massages and facials to semi-permanent make-up and pedicures, and a good selection of prestigious brands such as Caci, Elemis, Decléor and Jessica.

The therapists and receptionists wear a simple uniform comprising the Simon Jersey Square Neckline Tunic in grey, bought by the salon, and smart black trousers, that the staff buy themselves, explains managing director Anna Nickless. The managers at each salon wear the semi-fitted dresses from Simon Jersey, in black or grey or whatever colour they choose, just to make them look a little different from the rest of the staff.

The square neckline styles were introduced a year ago, although the company has been using Simon Jersey garments for a number of years. “We’ve tried Florence Roby, we’ve tried brands that we’ve seen at Professional Beauty [Show], and Simon Jersey are actually a little bit cheaper, but that wasn’t the reason we chose them: the quality is good, they wash well and they don’t wear. We’ve always been really pleased with them,” explains Anna.

Before settling on the current tunic, the team ordered a few different styles to trial first. “It’s quite difficult to get a uniform that’s going to suit everyone. The style is really important. Those ones that have the buttons that do up on one side, or down the side? Such a terrible design: If you’ve got bigger girls, the buttons pop off and they look terrible.

“Length, I think that’s important too. We trialled a few and they were just too short. The girls felt uncomfortable in them, because as you move around doing massage and other treatments, you show your tummy. Also the length of the arms, some girls don’t like showing their arms so there needs to be a nice length on the arms.”