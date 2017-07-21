With hundreds of garment decorators posting content online at any one time, a video is an eye-catching and engaging piece of content that can help your business stand out from the competition.

The number of people watching videos online continues to grow. According to MWP Digital Media, approximately 78% of people watch some sort of online ads or videos at least once a week, while 55% of people watch video content daily.

Looking at those numbers, it’s clear why now is the time to use videos to promote your business. A recent Econsultancy report described this perfectly: “Video is a powerful medium for helping connect the people in your company to your customers.”

There are several types of video out there that can be handy for garment decorators, from an animation describing your goods and services, an online ad with actors, or a film of your business in action.

These are all dependent on the resources and budget you have available, plus, of course, what you are aiming for: do you want to reach potential customers, improve your website’s content, or engage with current followers?

For new customers, they might require a more formal, sales-based video that focuses on your products and services and why your business is great. There are many specialists and agencies out there, but these come at a price so I would always recommend having a storyboard prepared and being well prepared to cut costs.

A popular one that seems to prove a hit – and pops up on my social media feed daily – is simply filming your business’s machines in action. Often shot using smartphones or tablets, these are a great, low-cost way to test out video content. Whether it’s your eight-head embroidering the local school logo or a funky tee being printed, take a quick clip and see how much more coverage it gets than a standard post.

There is also the option of uploading your videos to YouTube, allowing you to go into more detail about how you operate, your print and embroidery processes and even producing product reviews.

To create your videos there are many options out there; again it all comes down to budget. For some clips, using your phone or tablet will do the trick, but for the more advanced video connoisseur it’s worth investigating to see what experts suggest based on the type of content you are aiming to produce.

When it comes to production/editing videos, there are hundreds of programmes available to download online (some free, some at a cost – you tend to get what you pay for). Popular programmes include Camtasia, CyberLink PowerDirector, Adobe Premiere Elements, Adobe Premiere Pro CC and Corel VideoStudio. Do your research to see which will work best for your business before committing to one.

Final thoughts

Remember why you are making the video: ultimately, you want to engage with people. Keep it concise, sharp and punchy – viewers won’t watch anything that’s too long.

Creating videos can be costly so factor the equipment, time and software into your marketing budget. Batch shoot multiple videos to keep the cost down.

If you decide to work with an agency, do your research, ask to see previous work and get references.