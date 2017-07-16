How long have you been working in the industry?

It must be over 20 years now.

Whatâ€™s the best thing to ever happen to you at work?

The launch of the new brand, website, products and brochure earlier in the year. Seeing all those elements come together at the right time was hugely rewarding.

Which tune canâ€™t you get out of your head at the moment?

Lost on You by LP, she has an amazing voice.

Whatâ€™s your favourite TV show?

I donâ€™t watch much TV, but I loved The Missing last year â€“ utterly brilliant.

Salt and vinegar or cheese and onion?

Tough one, depends on whether Iâ€™ve got a meeting or not: cheese and onion isnâ€™t very customer-friendly!

What is the most embarrassing thing thatâ€™s ever happened to you at work?

Once when my youngest was very small, I went to a meeting with a customer only to realise afterwards that I had a streak of regurgitated milk over my shoulder and down my back â€“ the joys of small children!

Whatâ€™s your most unappealing habit?

Nagging, well thatâ€™s what the children would say anyway.

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

Eating said childrenâ€™s sweets when theyâ€™re not looking!

Whatâ€™s your hidden talent?

Does being able to lick the end of your nose count?

If you could have anyone elseâ€™s job, whose would you want?

If I could do anything at all, Iâ€™d be a gardener, so maybe someone like Monty Don.

What is the best place youâ€™ve ever visited?

Wherever I go, the place that pulls me back is St. Ives, Cornwall â€“ itâ€™s magical.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My waffle maker, perfect for relaxed, weekend breakfasts.

If you could ask one person (living or dead) one question, what would you ask?

Iâ€™d ask Beethoven how he was able to continue composing such incredible music despite becoming deaf.