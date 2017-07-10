Three leading UK print shops worked together against the clock to deliver fundraising merchandise for the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June, with all profits and sales going to the We Love Manchester emergency fund.

Speaking to Images, Wocco, partner and director at London printers Fresh Air, reported that the initial order was for around 20,000 garments. He commented: “The concept and designs were put together on Thursday evening (1 June) and art and samples were in place the following day. All the production took place on Saturday 3 June and was collected and on its way to Manchester that evening.

“There were two other printers involved – Fanela and Advartex. Absolute Apparel and Gildan helped with logistics on stock being in place at short notice, with Bravado International Group handling the whole deal with the promoters,” he added. “We all worked together to make this happen with production required in less than 24 hours.”

Andy Hodgson, owner of Advartex in East Sussex, said he got a call from Fresh Air asking him to print 6,500 T-shirts, with two prints on each. “We had to start at 6am on the Saturday and get them on the van for 2pm,” explained Andy. “Then on the Sunday they sold all of the sweaters that Ariana Grande was wearing, so Lee [from Fresh Air] called and said ‘Can you print some more?’!”

Andy and his team printed 9,200 sweatshirts for the Tuesday and then 6,500 more during the week. “Unless you get the shirts out straightaway – respond to the demand – then people forget about the concert,” said Andy. “You’ve got to get it printed and you’ve got to get it done quick. It’s what we’re used to doing.”