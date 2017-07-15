The beauty, well-being and spa industries continue to flourish in the UK. Check out theÂ key stats to discover why targeting this sector could be good for your business

88% of people working in hairdressing and barbering, and 92% of those in beauty, are female. [Source: NHF]

The hairdressing, barbering and beauty industry generates almost Â£7bn in turnover each year. [Source: NHF]

According to the Royal Mailâ€™s Address Management Unit (AMU), 12 independent beauty and grooming salons open each week in the UK.

There are just over 40,000 hairdressing, barbering and beauty businesses in the UK. Source: National Hairdressing Federation. [Source: NHF]

There were 7,674 GP practices in England in 2016. [NHS Confederation]