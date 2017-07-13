Weâ€™ve all created designs using sequins, rhinestones and metallic threads, however glitter flake film creates show-stopping glamour with far less labour and equipment, especially when using the simple tear-away appliquÃ© process. Add to this sublimationâ€™s ability to reproduce full-colour photographic images, and it opens up a world of decorating opportunity.

Required tools: Embroidery machine, heat press, Teflon sheets, paper sheets, sublimation transfers and white glitter flake film.

In-house transfer production requires a sublimation-capable printer, but some vendors offer transfers made from your art, meaning that shops can try the process with just a minor investment in transfers and film. Working with distributors is a great way to produce samples before you can justify purchasing a printer.

Case Study: #ABQ

Design: To celebrate my hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico, I created a social media friendly #ABQ design. Since one sublimates the film rather than the garment, I could select any garment colour and fibre content, so I went for black, high-content cotton for one garment, and a metallic-infused knit on the other.

I selected a compressed sans-serif typeface to maximise the area of the glitter-flake material. This process can be done with stock border or appliquÃ© designs â€“ I just couldnâ€™t resist creating a custom piece.

Digitising: I plotted a straight stitch placement line just inside the edge of the full design area, creating a frame-out position to allow me to place the glitter flake film easily. I then digitised my outlines in satin stitch, using a density just higher than standard coverage to ensure clean perforation.

Image preparation and printing: Next, I selected three photographs to sum up Albuquerque: The mass ascension of hot air balloons at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta; the Sandia Mountains that dominate our skyline; and red and green chillies. Chilli is our state vegetable and so many New Mexicans hear â€˜Red or green?â€™ when ordering food several times a week, making it a frequent topic of debate.

Images with a resolution of 300 dpi at the finished size will do very well, but due to the slightly textured look of glitter flake, the image quality is less critical than with other substrates.

Glitter flakeâ€™s reflectiveness can make colours look faded. To ensure a vibrant print, I adjusted the levels on each image to slightly over-saturate the colours, deepen shadows and increase contrast. Ganging the images on a single sheet for efficiency, I printed my transfers using colour settings specified by my dye manufacturer.

On the press: After heating my press to the recommended settings for my dyes, I peeled the white glitter flake material from the carrier, laying it glitter-side-up on a Teflon sheet. The reason this process works is that the glitter is a polyester material that will accept the sublimation dyes. I placed it on the bottom platen, covering it with a protective sheet of paper. I pressed for one second, tacking the material to the Teflon which protects the filmâ€™s adhesive during the sublimation process.

I placed a fresh sheet of protective paper on the bottom platen, followed by one of my sublimation transfers, printed side up. I laid the film, glitter down, atop the sublimation transfer, completely covering the print area. I then placed another protective sheet of paper atop the back of the adhered Teflon. It seems like overkill, but sublimators know that these sheets prevent you accidentally transferring dye to your platen, and thus transferring it again to your next garment. I then pressed everything at the temperature and for the duration recommended for my sublimation inks, quickly removing the glitter flake from the transfer afterwards.