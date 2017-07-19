Sportswear designs have never evolved as fast as they are evolving at present, with leading high street and specialist brands continuously seeking new cutting-edge methods to manufacture garments that offer functional performance and innovative features. However, one of the constants in this fast moving market is the use of polyester fabrics.

Polyester, both knitted and woven, remains the staple fibre for sportswear. Gone are the days when polyester was widely regarded as cottonâ€™s cheaper, shinier and altogether nastier little brother. Developments in yarn technology and finishing in recent years mean polyester can be used to produce a huge variety of sumptuous fabrics with numerous technical benefits â€“ high tenacity, quick drying, lightweight and soft, as well as being durable, printable and coatable.

There are, however, a plethora of different factors to consider when working with polyester, depending on the fabricâ€™s intended end use.

Polyester for lightweight inners, next-to-the-skin and fabric panel inserts: running, cycling, training wear… This is probably the area that has seen the most growth in recent years. Things you should expect from your fabric, without necessarily having to pay a premium, would be its quick-dry functionality and adequate snagging performance along with a good next-to-the-skin, soft hand feel. The trend in this area is for lightweight polyester knits with special knit effects and texture, and garments with laser cut features are becoming increasingly important.

Polyester yarns combined with stretch, such as Spandex, for base layer warmth are now worn by sportspeople of all ages at all levels. These fabrics are ideal for embellishment with the use of reflective prints and transfers remaining strong. Such lightweight knit fabrics can, however, be difficult to embroider and will pucker more easily.