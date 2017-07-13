PolyOne has launchedÂ Wilflex Epic Single LC White, a new white ink that is universally compatible with both polyester and cotton fabrics.

PolyOne comments: “Screen printers face fabric complexity challenges on a regular basis. Typically, they work with polyester, cotton-poly blends and 100% cotton garments in a given day, and often have to switch inks to avoid bleeding, adhesion or fiber problems.

“PolyOne developed a universal white ink to address this challenge. Epic Single LC White can produce quality prints on all substrates without creating ghosting. It provides screen printers with a timesaving option and helps simplify their ink room management. It can also help simplify supply chain management and reduce inventory costs.”

The new ink offers excellent opacity and low-temperature (260-280Â°F, 127-138Â°C) cure bleed resistance. It is the latest addition to Wilflexâ€™s existing portfolio of white inks, which will soon be introduced in upgraded formulations, including:

â€¢ Epic Top Score LC White â€“ aimed at 100% polyester sports apparel, and ideal for short run jobs

â€¢ EpicÂ Polywhite LC â€“ greater bleed resistance for 100% polyester sports garments

â€¢ EpicÂ Performance LC White â€“ combines low bleed with ultra-stretch properties

â€¢ EpicÂ Amazing Bright White â€“ upgraded to improve bleed resistance and opacity on cotton poly blends

The upgraded white inks portfolio will be launched globally later this year – launch dates to be confirmed.

www.wilflex.com