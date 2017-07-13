Stanley+Stella is launching a new logo this summer.Â The brand’s communication manager, Amandine Martin describes the new design as, “more dynamic, more young, more in the mood of today”.

The new logo ties in with the brand’s move into retail: a store is planned for Antwerp, Belgium, where customers will be able to come in to the 500sq m shop, select artwork and have it printed on a Stanley+Stella garment.

The company will be using Kornit and Brother machines for the DTG printing, and transfers will also be available. More shops are planned across Europe, says Amandine, with Paris, Barcelona and Berlin all suggested as possible future destinations for the Stanley+Stella retail stores.

www.stanleystella.com