Gildan has released its 2016 corporate, social and environmental responsibility (CSR) report at genuinegildan.com, giving the public a comprehensive review of the company’s commitments to its people, communities, the environment and products.

“As one of the worldâ€™s largest manufacturers of apparel and socks, we understand that operating responsibly and integrating sustainable solutions drives our success and enables our future growth,” said Glenn Chamandy, president and CEO of Gildan. “Providing good working conditions for our employees, improving the communities where we operate and pursuing continuous improvements to reduce our impacts on future generations is at the foundation of our commitment.”

The report shows that last year Gildan made good progress towards its 2020 environmental goals, which call for a 10% reduction in energy, water, CHG emissions and landfill waste intensity per kilo of product, from owned operations. Eighty-six percent of total waste was recycled or repurposed, while 32% of its energy came from renewable resources.

The company also contributed nearly $2 million towards projects in local communities in the US, Canada and Latin America in 2016.

Gildan was also included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fourth consecutive year, and was recognised with a Distintivo ESR 2016 award for the first time, presented by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy and the Alliance for Corporate Social Responsibility. This award is presented to companies that are considered leaders in their corporate social responsibility efforts.

www.genuinegildan.com