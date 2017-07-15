Pupils from Manchester dance school Danceworks, featured in the June issue of Images, helped Team England to an impressive haul of medals at the Dance World Cup in Germany last month.

The pupils, who are sponsored by Beechfield Brands, won a raft of gold and bronze medals for their country, with Danceworks’ principal Taylor Byrnes describing the competition as, “an unbelievable experience for all the children who competed. Despite the enormity of the event, every child performed with incredible enthusiasm and complete professionalism.”

Taylor continued: “The sponsorship from Beechfield was an incredible help, not only in getting us to Germany but whilst we were there. The tracksuit sponsorship allowed the children to have all the official Team England Kit, something that is an integral part of the whole experience. Regarding the kit they gave us, this was unbelievable! To travel as a team with matching luggage, backpacks and hats, really enhanced the team spirit and just added even more excitement!”

As well as sponsoring the pupils, Beechfield Brands provided them with BagBase Mini Essential Fashion Backpacks (BG153) in white, Essential Fashion Backpacks (BG155) in classic red and Lightweight Spinner Carry-Ons (BG470) in black; Beechfield Junior Original 5 Panel Caps (B10b) in white and 5 Panel Contrast Caps (B610C) in black and fuchsia; plus Quadra Water Bottle and Holders (QD440) and Tungsten Wheelie Travel Bags (QD970), in black.

The medal-winning Danceworks pupils are:

Gold in Mini Tap Trio 9 years and under: Ella Busuttil, Alice Cross and Amelia Cramant

Gold in Junior Song and Dance: Evan Reah

Bronze in Junior Song and Dance: Isabelle Cross

Bronze in Junior Tap Group:Â Ella Busuttil, Alice Cross, Amelia Cramant, Harriet Searle, Lily Haugh and Tahlia Brown

www.beechfieldbrands.com

www.thedanceworkseccles.com