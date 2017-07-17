Brother has announced that its GT-3 (direct-to-garment printing) consumables are now certified to GOTS 5.0 â€“ the latest version of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) standard.

IMOswiss AG (accreditation services) has confirmed that the Brother colourants and textile auxiliaries have been positively assessed for Brother Internationale Industriemaschinen GmbHÂ on the basis of their corresponding Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) and further relevant information according to the applicable criteria of the GOTS Version 4.0/5.0.

www.brothergt.com