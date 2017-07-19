Sign & Digital UK has launched its 2018 show website, complete with a bold new design that reflects the show’s theme – ‘Creativity brought to life’.

Sign & Digital UK marketing manager, Jane Lewis commented: “‘Creativity brought to life’ is an emotive idea. We wanted to make a direct link between the art and creativity of people, both in our industry and the industries that rely on ours, and to include the cutting-edge technology, equipment and suppliers present at Sign & Digital UK. Focusing on people and the face-to-face nature of exhibitions to build and enhance business relationships, the campaign highlights the direction the industry is moving towards greater customisation, personalisation and individuality.”

The website showcases leading suppliers from across the sign making, digital printing, display, décor and design industries. Suppliers thato have already confirmed they will be exhibiting at the 2018 event include Epson (UK), i-Sub, and Zund Plotting Systems (UK) Ltd.

New show features will be announced in the coming months, including an expanded Sign Trade Services Pavilion, an enhanced programme of free-to-attend seminars, and the introduction of practical demonstration workshops.

Sign & Digital UK 2018 takes place at the NEC, Birmingham on 24-26 April 2018 and is free to attend for visitors.

