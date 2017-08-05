Peter Joyce

Managing director, TOTShirts, London

Product that comes from Europe is costing us more money â€“ certainly, weâ€™re being charged more for garments, but weâ€™ve managed to pass it on. All of our clients accept that theyâ€™re paying a bit more for garments because we are.

The initial impact of the exchange rate on garment prices, everybodyâ€™s got used to it. People havenâ€™t started putting them down again if theyâ€™ve levelled out; everybodyâ€™s got used to that extra cost and is just getting on with their lives.

Supply and demand will overcome everything. If people want something, theyâ€™ll pay the extra for it. If they donâ€™t want it then the demand goes down. Even when all this goes through, if someone wants to buy a BMW, theyâ€™ll buy a BMW. Whether weâ€™re in that [EU] club or not is irrelevant. All the scaremongering beforehand, once itâ€™s gone past that date, everybody just carries on as normal. You have to change a little bit, but you get on with life.

Weâ€™ve got plenty of eastern Europeans [staff] and theyâ€™re getting on with their jobs as normal. I donâ€™t think anybodyâ€™s panicking, because when youâ€™re working on the shop floor you donâ€™t look too far into the future. You look forward to the next tea break or the next wage packet. When you talk about another two years before it affects them, they just go, â€˜Itâ€™s two years away, weâ€™re still entitled to get on and do what we doâ€™. Iâ€™m sure over the next two years deals will be done so that there isnâ€™t a problem. It would be ridiculous to say in two yearsâ€™ time, â€˜Oh all those thatâ€™ve been working here from the European community, youâ€™ve got to go back.â€™ Thatâ€™s not going to happen.

Brexit will make a difference to some people but theyâ€™ll just have to adjust their business models accordingly. If they do, and they do it successfully, theyâ€™ll continue onwards and upwards. If they donâ€™t, theyâ€™ll end up in trouble. Itâ€™s the law of the jungle, survival of the fittest.

As I said last year, I donâ€™t think being a member of a club affects the overall supply and demand model. When thereâ€™s something that goes wrong, another opportunity will come along and people will pick up on that. Just keep calm and carry on, as they say.

Weâ€™ve had more work in the first few months of this year than weâ€™ve had historically, but then again thatâ€™s nothing to do with the economic climate, thatâ€™s the fact that a couple of our clients have big tours on at this time of the year. Someone big goes out and we get the work â€“ weâ€™re busy, irrespective of whatâ€™s going on. So, weâ€™re buoyant, but itâ€™s nothing to do with whether we are in or whether we are out, itâ€™s just the nature of the current circumstances of the market.

Just keep going. As long as youâ€™re agile, youâ€™ll survive anyway. Itâ€™s not as pessimistic as people make out and youâ€™ll find a way forward.