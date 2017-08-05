MID-YEAR WHAT’S NEW 2017
EmbroideryStudio e4 is a quantum leap for garment decorators and offers a wealth of new capabilities, including simpler digitising, the integrated Design Library and new Order Job Feature
Wilcom’s flagship product EmbroideryStudio, has been updated following extensive research with embroidery specialists to understand exactly what they want and need from their software. It turns out that their demands were simple: they wanted to increase productivity – to get more jobs through their business – and to achieve this with increased accuracy. The solution is EmbroideryStudio e4.
The advanced, integrated Design Library
One of the most exciting new features in the E4 release is the integrated Design Library. This is capable of automatically indexing all the designs on a computer or a network, which users can then quickly search by customer, order, date or other text fields. All recently viewed designs can be retrieved and opened in two clicks, promises Wilcom, and designs can be grouped and sorted by customer, order, date, folder, design status, stitch count and more.
Another plus is that designs can be opened, converted, printed and stitched in a batch, which saves users from doing the same tasks over and over again.
Also highlighted as a game-changer is the latest Wilcom .EMB design file. This has increased functionality, allowing all the job information to be stored with the design and therefore eliminating the need for a separate database. Simply open a file to find the customer and contact details, order number, order and due date, general notes, and much more. As it is all indexed and searchable within the Design Library, it is a powerful productivity tool, reports the company.
Another welcome feature is the Real-life True View, which offers representations of designs in high resolution in the actual colours stated in the order, while the enhanced Auto-Digitizing tool allows for near-accurate stitch counts for rapid quote generation. Approval sheets can then be emailed direct to customers.
Digitisers can choose between Wilcom’s new graphics-style approach to digitising or the improved, traditional digitising method. The technical and creative stitching side has also been given a revamp, with improved auto-underlay, lap corners and tie-off stitching; new sculpture, raised satin, square and double square stitch types; new spiral fill and radial fill creative stitching techniques; and improved cross-stitch copying and mirroring.
The new shape tools allow users to create embroidered outlines and fills, while outlines can be converted to or from fills in a single click with the new stitch types toolbar. Holes and stitch angles can be easily removed or added as needed, while the system promises the faster handling and processing of very large designs.
EmbroideryStudio e4 also offers 25 new professionally digitised fonts, including 3D foam, logo fonts and speciality fonts, with Unicode support and OpenType Glyphs for fancy lettering. Fonts can be easily selected by style or type, and there are expanded capabilities for the Team Names feature.
Embroiderers can also take advantage of the new, easy-to-use monogramming interface that has 69 professional, pre-defined monogram designs, or they can create their own, with greater control promised over letter sizing, spacing and stitching.