Wilcom’s flagship product EmbroideryStudio, has been updated following extensive research with embroidery specialists to understand exactly what they want and need from their software. It turns out that their demands were simple: they wanted to increase productivity – to get more jobs through their business – and to achieve this with increased accuracy. The solution is EmbroideryStudio e4.

The advanced, integrated Design Library

One of the most exciting new features in the E4 release is the integrated Design Library. This is capable of automatically indexing all the designs on a computer or a network, which users can then quickly search by customer, order, date or other text fields. All recently viewed designs can be retrieved and opened in two clicks, promises Wilcom, and designs can be grouped and sorted by customer, order, date, folder, design status, stitch count and more.

Another plus is that designs can be opened, converted, printed and stitched in a batch, which saves users from doing the same tasks over and over again.