Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Madison from RA Smart, Macclesfield
Full name: Madison
Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog
Age: Two years old
Time at company: Since puppyhood
Job title: Queen of Chaos
Job description: Chief of paper shredding and bear hugs
Special skills: Can empty a wastepaper bin in seconds
Favourite colour: Rusty Red – brings out my features
