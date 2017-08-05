Whether it’s pedigree pups or mangy mutts, decorators’ dogs are valued members of staff at embroidery and print shops from Barking to Furness. This month we have Madison from RA Smart, Macclesfield

“What bin? I haven’t been near it. Honest, guv.”

Full name: Madison

Breed: Bernese Mountain Dog

Age: Two years old

Time at company: Since puppyhood

Job title: Queen of Chaos

Job description: Chief of paper shredding and bear hugs

Special skills: Can empty a wastepaper bin in seconds

Favourite colour: Rusty Red – brings out my features

www.rasmart.co.uk

 

Email a hi-res photo of your Print Shop Pooch, along with the relevant facts (as above), to:
editorial@images-magazine.com