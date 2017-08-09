“We’ve both got a common interest in wool, that was how the company came about,” explains managing director Nick Morley. He and Jane Walker set up Faering, a company that digitally prints on wool, natural fibres and woven materials, in 2015.

Nick is a chemist who has been working as a sustainability consultant for the past 20 years. He has a particular interest in textile recycling and is the chair of Mistra Future Fashion, a Nordic research programme looking at sustainable fashion. Jane, founder of Bailey Hills Print + Wool, is a print designer who specialises in printing on wool fabrics. An experienced screen printer, she spent five years, on and off, researching digital printing on wool, explains Nick. “I was looking for something that promoted wool, and Jane found what she felt was the best machine for the job, the Shima Seiki SIP-160F3. It’s the first machine of its type in northern Europe to my knowledge. It’s a novel machine that does difficult things very well.”

Traditionally, digitally printing onto knitwear made from natural fibres is very difficult. Screen printing on knitwear is also a highly skilled business, and tends to be done only by specialised printers in Italy. “The main problem you’ve got when printing onto knitwear is that it’s difficult to use the same pigment inks that T-shirt printers would use because knitwear is very stretchy. If you imagine you’ve got an inflexible print on there with transfers or pigments, it may gap and grin and you’ll be able to see the background yarn colour as you stretch the sweater. Instead, we print with dyes, which puts us at the luxury end of the market, because it looks like you’ve just dyed the fabric and you get the same hand feel. It’s a lovely look.”