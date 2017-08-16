Joey Anderson started off as a freelance graphic designer while at college. When the work started to slow down he decided to try making and selling T-shirts. “Inspired by the stories of other brands like Johnny Cupcakes, I decided to give it a shot myself,” he explains. “I wanted to make tees for the type of people that I hang out with, kids that go to metal or punk shows, skaters – alternative people, if you like.”

In October 2012, NRTH began as an online store at Big Cartel with just the one T-shirt. Within 12 months Joey had created a capsule collection, which has continued to grow – there are now 60 products on the NRTH website, with designs created by artists and designers across the globe, and NRTH’s first bricks and mortar store opened in January 2015.

NRTH sells T-shirts, along with hoodies, sweaters, beanies and coach jackets. “The main tee that we use is the Gildan 5000 Heavy Cotton T-shirt,” says Joey. “The main reason I chose this tee was the quality for the price. I tried a few other blanks and Gildan was the happy medium for me. At the time a lot of the companies I looked up to were printing on American Apparel. However, starting out, this was way out of our price range.

“Another factor in [choosing Gildan] was the versatility in the range of colours. This is really important for me because, although we may not want to print bright yellow or pink T-shirts all year round, it’s great to have these options available for the likes of summer.