When most people ask me how they can learn to digitise ‘better’, their concerns are almost always about the look of their finished piece: “Can you help me create a smooth gradient?” “How do you make 3D foam look ‘clean’?” “How can I get those tiny letters to be legible?”

These are all valid questions, and I’ve lectured on all of them, but in the realm of commercial embroidery, focusing solely on the relative beauty of a finished piece ignores half of the equation that determines the profitability of the job.

Designs should always be attractive and properly represent your customer’s provided art – that’s the initial test. But for your company to be consistently profitable and successful, you have to control the time each design spends on your machines, rein in any excessive use of stabilisers and other support materials, and eliminate unnecessary hand work in finishing.

Improving efficiency is the way to increase your profit margins without degrading what you provide to your customers, and digitising is the first step in being truly efficient.

I’ve often answered the call when large-volume decorators have designs they feel are too costly or time-consuming. Simple adjustments often netted savings of 10-15% in stitch counts, let alone the time saved in removing excess colour changes, jump stitches, and tie-offs/ins. One of my recent design saves took a 26,000 stitch design and rendered it in 22,000 stitches while also reducing colour changes from 12 to six. Factoring a run at 1,000 stitches per minute and adding time for colour changes, this saved over five minutes per run. This might seem paltry, but an eight-hour day would see four more runs of said design, making a 12-head machine’s output jump from 204 garments to over 250. Efficiency is as unsexy a topic as an embroidery artist can hope to discuss, but the power it has to shift your company’s bottom line is undeniable.