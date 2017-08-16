Itâ€™s knitwear time, and there are some great styles available on the high street for autumn, with embroidery decorations continuing to be hugely popular
Roll necks are big news in the world of menâ€™s fashion for AW17, which is great news for those selling corporatewear as well as those selling to the indie brands. Burton has a classic, sleek, black roll neck that is ideal for wearing under suits for a contemporary work style. It is easily matched by Henburyâ€™s Roll-Neck Jumper (H727) in fine, 12-gauge knit of 50% cotton/50% acrylic.
Blues of all hues are top colours this season, adding another tick to the already covetable Wafer Cashmere Cardigan from Jigsaw. This delicate style again fits into both the corporate market as well as fashion: Kustom Kitâ€™s Long Line V Neck Cardigan (KK359), available in navy and black, also spans both markets. Itâ€™s made from a 12-gauge, 72% viscose/28% nylon, has eight self-colour buttons, longer length styling and set-in sleeves.
M&Co has designed a cute, navy blue (of course) cardigan with bees embroidered on it that is bound to be a quick seller. Those looking to create their own embroidered cardigan can start with the Tee Jays Ladiesâ€™ Knitted Cardigan (TJ6005), a classic style with a tailored fit and made from premium Italian merino blend yarn from Folco.
Monsoonâ€™s Flora Embroidered Sleeve Jumper is a gorgeous style that gives a little nod to the over-sized trend with its gently ballooned sleeves that have delicate flowers climbing up them. Decorators feeling inspired by the pretty jumper can start with Solâ€™s new Ladies Ginger Crew Neck (01713), a round-neck style made from 70% viscose/30% polyamide and available in grey melange.
Itâ€™s impossible to talk knitwear without including a beanie â€“ over-sized knitted beanies with pom poms will continue to be hugely popular this winter. Oliver Bonas has designed the great-looking Sparkle Turn Up Beanie with its fluffy faux fur pom pom and ice-cool grey knit. Beechfield offers the equally desirable Fur Pom Pom Chunky Beanie (B412), which has a removable faux fur pom pom, cuffed design and TearAway label for easy rebranding.