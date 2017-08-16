Roll necks are big news in the world of menâ€™s fashion for AW17, which is great news for those selling corporatewear as well as those selling to the indie brands. Burton has a classic, sleek, black roll neck that is ideal for wearing under suits for a contemporary work style. It is easily matched by Henburyâ€™s Roll-Neck Jumper (H727) in fine, 12-gauge knit of 50% cotton/50% acrylic.