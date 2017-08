Roll necks are big news in the world of men’s fashion for AW17, which is great news for those selling corporatewear as well as those selling to the indie brands. Burton has a classic, sleek, black roll neck that is ideal for wearing under suits for a contemporary work style. It is easily matched by Henbury’s Roll-Neck Jumper (H727) in fine, 12-gauge knit of 50% cotton/50% acrylic.