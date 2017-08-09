When did you start in the industry?

Back in 1990, initially as a freelance designer and art worker of licensed T-shirts. Magic Markers, airbrushing and the Apple Mac II were the tools of the day. I liked what I saw and enjoyed the buzz of that period. Within three months I was full-time and later I managed the studio, followed by running the production department, then the marketing and sales team. I worked my way around each department, which gave me a great underpinning knowledge for what came next. I joined the board at Target Transfers in 2002, at which time Target became part of the Stahlsâ€™ group.

Whatâ€™s your most over-used word or phrase?

â€˜Excellentâ€™. I didnâ€™t realise until my children pointed it out; I am an eternal optimist!

Which three words would your closest friend use to describe your personality?

Loyal, family-man, hard-working.

What is your favourite radio station?

I find myself listening to Radio 2 nowadays with a bit of Smooth, Iâ€™m a sucker for a love song.

Tomato ketchup or brown sauce?

Brown sauce, a full English without is a no-no in my book.

What was the last book you read?

Delivering Happiness: A Path to Profits, Passion, and Purpose, by Tony Hsieh.

Whatâ€™s your party trick?

Not so much a trick: I love a dance, to my childrenâ€™s disgust, which makes me want to do it more!

Whatâ€™s your greatest ambition?

Seeing my children grow up happy and fulfilled and growing old disgracefully with my wife Claire somewhere warm.

Whatâ€™s your guilty pleasure?

I love music: rock, pop, jazz, new and old. Iâ€™ve been caught listening to everything from 1D to Led Zeppelin to Mozart.

Is there another job that youâ€™ve always wanted to do?

No, life is good. Very happy with my lot: beautiful family and I get to work with outstanding people every day and get to help my customers grow.

If you could be anywhere on earth right now, where would you be?

In the company of family and friends, the place isnâ€™t important.

Which gadget or app couldnâ€™t you live without?

My Nespresso coffee machine, I couldnâ€™t get through the day without it.