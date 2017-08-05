Tell us a bit about your business

We’re a workwear and promotional company that’s been going for 28 years. We do embroidery and printing, mainly transfers.

When did you start using eTrader?

We’ve been using it for a couple of years now. One of our biggest problems when we had our own website was I kept having to update it every five minutes. As you can imagine, there are thousands of different clothes that we use from different suppliers, and it was a hassle. Every year there were new prices, all new pictures had to be put on, all new specs had to be put on, and you had to go through every single one of them to find out whether or not the spec had changed. On some T-shirts they have 20 different colours, and you had to load every colour, every size. It took a long time…

Did you look at any other programs?

Yes. There’s not that many out there that offer the package though, most people are looking to just build you a website â€“ and that is serious money â€“ and you’ve still got all the work and to deal with so many different suppliers. Getting data from everyone is a major headache. Everyone sends the data in different formats.

Does eTrader cover all of your suppliers?

Basically, they say to us, if you’ve got a new supplier, tell us who they are and we’ll give them a ring to see if we can get the data from them.

What are its main advantages?

If we find something with the site that we’re not happy with, we talk to them and, if it’s possible, they sort it. They’ve got loads of different clients and everyone wants something slightly different, so they’ve got to try and find that happy medium â€“ and on the whole that’s what they do.

They’re improving the site all the time. I had a meeting with them a couple of weeks back and I suggested a few things, and they said that sounds like a good idea, which to me is brilliant. I always say to them, ‘I know you can’t do the impossible, but…’

Is there anything you would like to see in an upgrade or don’t like about it?

No. It’s not my own site, and being realistic, you have to bend with the wind with certain things. It’s got its limitations, but it’s not my own unique site: I was spending literally months trying to update that site. And as I said, they are looking to see if they can make the changes I want them to do.

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of the software?

Andrew [Langridge] has started to do a tip sheet, which comes out once a month. Most of it I know anyway, but for people joining, I think they’re very useful. ETrader even helps you with the SEO side of things.

What would be your advice to others thinking of investing in a new website?

Look around, compare sites, decide what’s important to you and talk to the guys.

www.thelogocentre.co.uk