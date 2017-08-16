This feature is all about creating easy-to-use, distorted pattern files that you can use to add some pizzazz to your graphic files. Nothing fancy, just solid technique. If you have ever bought a distorted or stylised pattern, you are going to wonder why you wasted your money after you read this. Creating your own not only gives you control, but also allows you to put your creative spin on the design aesthetic.

I’ve been creating these patterns for years and have found some great ways to build new and interesting graphics just from my surroundings. What makes it even easier is that you can get started with just your camera phone.

Ready? Here we go!

First step

Grab your smartphone. If you are one of the six people on the planet that doesn’t have one, use a digital camera instead. The benefit of using digital photography is the immediacy of the image. You can tell right away if the shot you took is what you wanted. Don’t like it? Take another.

For our purposes, we are looking for interesting patterns, textures and contrasting elements that can be the basis for creating Photoshop textures that we can apply to graphics. The best are those that have strong light and dark juxtapositions, interesting positive and negative shapes and forms, and even some direction in their patterns. You want to look for something ‘different’. If you are trying to choose the right thing to take a picture, think about how you might use the image or how it might form the foundation for something else.

In about five minutes of walking around outside I found a few textures that I thought might make some good candidates. For the sake of simplicity for this article, I applied the same technique in Photoshop to each of these so you can see how the patterns might differ. If this wasn’t for the article I might have played with these some more to create different effects, but I’ve kept it simple this time.

The six photos chosen are of tarmac, bush, carpet, concrete aggregate, grass, and shrub shadows. These were all taken with my camera phone, and not altered in any way. After I opened each in Photoshop, I resaved them at 300 dpi, at 20.5 cm x 11.5 cm (8” x 4.5”) file size.