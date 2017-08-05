The board of Blue Max Banner has appointed Glenn Leech as the company’s new CEO, effective from 4 September 2017. Glenn will replace current CEO Nigel Plenderleith who is retiring.

To ensure a seamless transition, Nigel will provide support to Glenn on a full-time basis until the end of the year. The company adds that Glenn will also be “working closely with other members of the BMB board and management team to continue to deliver the highest standards of customer service.”

Glenn has experience of working in the school and education sector having been the managing director of Connect Education & Care from August 2013 until the sale of the business to RM Group PLC in June 2017. Connect is a market leading retail distribution business which distributes 30,000 products over multi skus to 40,000 customers.

George Adams, chairman of BMB commented: “When MML invested in the management buyout of BMB in July 2015 it was Nigel Plenderleith’s desire that a succession plan be put into place to allow him to retire from the business in 2018.

“Under Nigel’s stewardship the business has grown in many dimensions. Through the acquisitions of SWI and Orion, BMB now has market leading ranges in sportswear as well as a dedicated product development team. Customer service levels, already leading the market, have been enhanced.

“We would like to thank Nigel for the dedication, enthusiasm and hard work in leading the business both in the last 2 years and also for the 12 years prior to the MML investment.

This continues to be an exciting time for the company with Glenn’s appointment, new branding and a new website to be launched at the Schoolwear Show in October along with many great new products.”

www.bluemaxbanner.co.uk