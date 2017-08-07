Just one look at the new autumn/winter 2017 headwear and accessories collection from Beechfield and it’s clear how much research has gone into developing these quality, ready-to-be-decorated styles.

There are 15 new styles for the autumn/winter season, of which the Oversized Hand-Knitted Beanie (B483) is a standout design. This practical yet stylish beanie is individually hand knitted, explains Caroline Rylance, who works in marketing/ commercial at Beechfield. “It comes with a label explaining that the beanie is carefully handmade to be as unique as the person who wears it – no two beanies are the same.”

Made from a chunky, 100% soft-spun acrylic yarn in a single layer knit and topped with an oversized, luxury pom pom, the B483 is aimed at the fashion market. It has a cuffed design for optimal decoration, along with a TearAway label for ease of rebranding, and comes in a choice of three colours – dusky pink, French navy and oatmeal. Despite being carefully hand-knitted, it is very competitively priced, says Beechfield.

The Reflective Beanie (B407) is sure to grab attention thanks to Beechfield’s clever use of highly reflective threads throughout the fabric, which elevates the new style from a standard fashionable product to one with a safety aspect. The use of the reflective threads, which can also be seen in the pom pom of the new Junior Reflective Bobble Beanie (B406b), is a first for the brand and it is sure to generate a lot of interest Beechfield promises.