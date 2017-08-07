MID-YEAR WHAT’S NEW 2017
New autumn/winter headwear with a fashion twist
Just one look at the new autumn/winter 2017 headwear and accessories collection from Beechfield and it’s clear how much research has gone into developing these quality, ready-to-be-decorated styles.
There are 15 new styles for the autumn/winter season, of which the Oversized Hand-Knitted Beanie (B483) is a standout design. This practical yet stylish beanie is individually hand knitted, explains Caroline Rylance, who works in marketing/ commercial at Beechfield. “It comes with a label explaining that the beanie is carefully handmade to be as unique as the person who wears it – no two beanies are the same.”
Made from a chunky, 100% soft-spun acrylic yarn in a single layer knit and topped with an oversized, luxury pom pom, the B483 is aimed at the fashion market. It has a cuffed design for optimal decoration, along with a TearAway label for ease of rebranding, and comes in a choice of three colours – dusky pink, French navy and oatmeal. Despite being carefully hand-knitted, it is very competitively priced, says Beechfield.
The Reflective Beanie (B407) is sure to grab attention thanks to Beechfield’s clever use of highly reflective threads throughout the fabric, which elevates the new style from a standard fashionable product to one with a safety aspect. The use of the reflective threads, which can also be seen in the pom pom of the new Junior Reflective Bobble Beanie (B406b), is a first for the brand and it is sure to generate a lot of interest Beechfield promises.
The Reflective Beanie is described as being a classic knit style with subtle reflectives, and is expected to appeal to both the safety and fashion markets. It is a cuffed design made from 84% acrylic/16% polyester in a double knit and has a TearAway label. It is available in a choice of commercial colourways: black, burgundy, fluorescent yellow and French navy. The Junior Reflective Bobble Beanie is a 100% acrylic, double knit, cuffed style with self-coloured pom pom. It includes a TearAway label and is available in a choice of bright red, bright royal, French navy and true pink colour ways.
Also offering a pom pom is the Verbier Fur Pom Pom Chunky Beanie (B413). “The Verbier’s self-coloured pom pom is the latest progression of the faux fur trend,” reports Caroline. “We know that the faux fur pom pom trend is still going to be a big hit next season – there are already many self-coloured pom poms in retail at the moment, so the B413 is very on-trend.” The heavy ribbed knit Verbier, which is based on the brand’s popular Fur Pom Pom Chunky Beanie (B412), has a removable pom pom for ease of washing, is made from 100% soft-spun acrylic and has Beechfield’s signature TearAway labelling. It’s available in black, dark olive, dusky pink, light grey and navy.
Next up is the Rustic Fleck Beanie (B427), a 100% acrylic hat that is a fashionable heritage knitwear style featuring an all-over multi-colour fleck. Heavy ribbed and visually appealing, this cuffed beanie offers classic styling with a stylish twist. It’s available in black, burgundy, French navy and oatmeal, and has a TearAway label.
The final style to be highlighted here is the Ombré Beanie (B459), a piece that fits neatly into the current ombré trend that can be seen in retail, as well as building on last season’s rich knits. It is made from 100% soft-touch acrylic on the outside with a polyester shearling lining for extra warmth, and can be decorated with patches, woven labels or embroidery. It is available in black/light grey, dusky pink/off white, lavender/French navy and teal/French navy, has a self-coloured pom pom and, with its TearAway label, is aimed firmly at the fashion market.
