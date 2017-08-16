Visitors to the Newtech show at the Hardwick Hall Hotel in Durham on 25-26 September will be able to see the latest brandable styles from garment distributors BTC Activewear and PenCarrie and collect a selection of giveaway items.

The two distributors will be making their debuts on the Newtech roadshow, where they will join other well-known suppliers, such as Regatta Professional, Custom Gateway and TheMagicTouch.

BTC Activewear will be exhibiting new autumn additions as well as garments from exclusive brands SG Clothing and Nakedshirt. Visitors who pre-register will receive a free SG softshell in their choice of size and colour, along with an SG marketing pack.

PenCarrie has more than 94 brands, 10 of which are exclusive to the distributor, including French company Sol’s, Trespass, Salomon, Canterbury, Errea and JCB. Visitors who pre-register can collect a free Mantis Superstar Hoodie and a Sol’s Brandy Polka Dot Pique Polo.

Newtech is now offering visitors an extra opportunity to meet the exhibitors in a special Monday evening session from 6pmâ€“9pm.

BTC will also be taking part in the north London (16-17 October) and Leicester (15-16 November) shows this autumn.

www.coactiveevents.com/events/newtech