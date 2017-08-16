Orn International has appointed two new members of staff. Roy Wilders, who joins as business development manager, has more than 20 years of knowledge of and experience in the workwear/PPE market, having been both an end user, distributor and manufacturer. He will be responsible for developing and growing relationships with existing and potential customers.

Matthew Betts has also joined the Orn team. In his role of key account business development manager, he will be developing and growing the key business partners. He has more than a decade of experience in the corporate clothing sector, managing the complete uniform project cycle from initial research and design right through to wearer roll-outs and wardrobe management. “Matthew has previously worked alongside award-winning clothing designers with Simon Jersey and Hemingway Design,” said the company.

www.ornclothing.com