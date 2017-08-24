Absolute Apparel: Ringspun Premium T

Absolute Apparel reports that it is the first in the UK to offer Fruit of the Loom’s new Ringspun Premium T. “This exciting new product is perfect for fashion and retail, with a fine knit gauge at 195gsm and a super soft handle available in 10 classic and contemporary colours. The combed ringspun fabric is guaranteed to perform at a 60°C wash and is available in men’s S-5XL and ladies’ XS-2XL. As Fruit of the Loom’s first ringspun offering, this truly is a premium product.”

