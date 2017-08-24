The indie fashion brand sector continues to grow, and with it so does the number of retail-ready imprint styles – from cool urban tees to sexy snap-front shirts
Tee Jays: Urban Tee
The new collection of urban basics from Tee Jays has been designed with a “focus on stunning detailing,” says the brand. These comfortable tees are made from premium, long fibre cotton with a shaped fit on sleeves and shoulders, and a slightly loose body. The Urban Tee styles (5050/5051) are made from melange 50/50 fabric, resulting in a cool, vintage-inspired garment that has a super soft quality, making it a great fashion choice.
American Apparel: Poly-Cotton T-Shirt
American Apparel has introduced the Poly-Cotton T-Shirt (BB401W), the imported version of the original ‘Made in the USA’ staple, adding: “Same iconic style, fit and feel. Better value.” The ultra-soft blend, made from 50% cotton/50% polyester, is finer than American Apparel’s traditional combed-cotton yarn, reports the brand. At just 125gsm, this lightweight tee promises “superior draping and a perfected, worn-in texture”, and comes in a choice of 31 solid and heather colours (XS-2XL).
Nakedshirt: Kate Women’s Boxy Tee
BTC Activewear added new, exclusive brand Nakedshirt this year and its collection of retail-ready, tagless tees, polos and sweats. Included in the range is the Kate Women’s Boxy Tee, which is made from viscose/cotton and available in black and white, and the Larry Men’s Favourite T-Shirt, which is made from 100% cotton and available in more than 20 colours.
Stanley & Stella: Bound
Stanley & Stella has launched Bound, its first unisex jacket and part of its autumn/winter 17 collection. Bound is made from a new, smooth, interlock fabric with thick knit construction. It has a contrast rib on the bottom hem, sleeve hem and neckline, and offers wearers a retail-ready fit and style.
Absolute Apparel: Ringspun Premium T
Absolute Apparel reports that it is the first in the UK to offer Fruit of the Loom’s new Ringspun Premium T. “This exciting new product is perfect for fashion and retail, with a fine knit gauge at 195gsm and a super soft handle available in 10 classic and contemporary colours. The combed ringspun fabric is guaranteed to perform at a 60°C wash and is available in men’s S-5XL and ladies’ XS-2XL. As Fruit of the Loom’s first ringspun offering, this truly is a premium product.”
Stormtech: Logan Snap Front Shirt
The Logan Snap Front Shirt (SFX-1) from Stormtech is a lightweight, breathable, cotton-blend, button-up shirt with a classic plaid design that is available in men’s and women’s styles. Design features include snap cuffs, chest pockets and full-front button snaps for added styling. “The versatile, fashion-forward design lends itself well to a wide range of work applications and environments,” says the brand.