The newly publishedÂ Social Media Handbook for Decorators is an e-book from DecoNetwork that’s focused on helping printers and embroiderers to maximise the return on their social media activities.

“This guide provides tips, tricks and tools to build a solid profile, an authentic and engaged tribeÂ and how to create the most stunning representation of their shop. It covers everything fromÂ knowing yourself, your work and audience, market segments to consider, choosing yourÂ channels, optimising your profile, content ideas, to boosting your organic reach and more,” stated the company.

The new e-book is available free of charge and and can be downloadÂ here.

