The next Business Beyond Borders matchmaking event will take place at Paris at Texworld, the textile, clothing and apparel trade fair, in September 2017.

Business Beyond Borders supports businesses, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Clusters, to operate internationally. During the fair, BBB facilitates the participation and meetings between relevant potential trading partners from Europe and abroad with the aim of assisting them in the conclusion of business deals.

Arnaldo Abruzzini, CEO of Eurochambres, the Association of European Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which represents over 20 million businesses in Europe, commented: “With over 80% international exhibitors, Texworld is the perfect marketplace for EU textile SMEs keen to do business internationally… The BBB matchmaking at Texworld presents itself [as] an opportunity to increase the export rate of textile and clothing products to non-EU markets, which currently stands at 20%.”

The event will also be supported by Enterprise Europe Network (EEN), the world’s largest support network for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with international ambitions.

Registration is now open with more than 200 companies expected to attend the B2B Meetings in the dedicated BBB area.

Texworld Paris takes place from 18-21 September, 2017, at Paris Paris – Le Bourget exhibition centre.

https://www.b2match.eu/texworld2017