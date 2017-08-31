RTP Apparel is adding new colour pink to its line of pretreated T-shirts for DTG printing. The new pink option will be available from the third week of September, in time for Octoberâ€™s Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Like the rest of the RTP Apparel shirts there will be no need to pretreat the pink RTP Apparel shirts as they are pretreated during manufacturing and are ready to be DTG printed all-over â€“ front, back, side and even the sleeves.

The brand points out that the shirts are compatible with most DTG printer and ink set-ups and will help to streamline the production process by removing the time consuming task of pretreating entirely.

RTP Apparel shirts are available through Resolute Ink in the UK.

www.rtpapparel.com

www.resoluteink.co.uk