BMB will be adding new garments to Aptus Performance, its stock-supported performance sportswear range that was launched this year, for 2018.

The first new addition is the Swacket jacket, which is ideal for outdoor training. “The design of the hooded Swacket, which has been masterminded by BMB’s new in-house design team, bears all the hallmarks of Aptus Performance’s cutting-edge design capabilities,” said BMB.

The Swacket is available in a choice of two colours – black/silver or navy/silver. It is made from a windproof, bonded fabric construction with internal fleece layer for insulation and has a durable, water-repellent finish to keep the wearer dry. Details include a three-panel hood with adjustable bungee cord and toggle, two side pockets, and full reverse side front zip with reflective detail zip puller. It also has reflective tape details for low-light visibility, while panels of breathable 3D dimple mesh offer ventilation.

Also new is a rugby shorts and shirt combination in an embossed, durable, stretch fabric. The top includes underarm mesh inserts for ventilation, has a panel construction for ease of movement, and reinforced collar and cuffs with rib panels for easy wear. The shorts have a stretch fabric gusset for a full range of motion at high speeds, and an interior drawcord, as well as an internal gripper for a firm hold and precision fit. The top comes in a choice of six colourways while the shorts are available in either black/silver or navy/silver. Both have silver reflective tape detailing.

The final addition is an everyday football short, which is made from a lightweight performance fabric featuring moisture-wicking mesh panels for ventilation, and a stretch-fabric gusset, again for ease of movement at fast speeds. It has reflective details for low-light visibility and comes in either black/silver or navy/silver colourways.

All the styles come in a range of junior and senior sizes. They will be launched at the Schoolwear Show in October and will be available from stock later this year.

BMB will also be officially launching its new branding on 2 October 2017, ahead of the Schoolwear Show.

www.bluemaxbanner.co.uk