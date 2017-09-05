The latest Snickers Workwear catalogue can be downloaded now. The 148-page, full colour catalogue covers a wide range of work and leisurewear, including work trousers, underwear and jackets.

Also new from the company is Solid Gear’s Revolution Infinity footwear. Aptly, the new safety shoe is described as “revolutionary” on account of its a ‘bounce-back’ midsole, which is said to put a spring in the wearer’s step and reduce fatigue in back, legs and feet. The upper features Cordura, and the Nano toecap promises to be 40% stronger than fibreglass, lighter than other materials and thinner than non-metallic toecaps.

www.solidgearfootwear.com