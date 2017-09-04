Amaya Sales UK will be holding an open day at its Nottingham showrooms, in East Bridgford, on 13 and 14 September.

Visitors will be able to viewÂ the new OKI Pro 8432WT white toner printer working along with the Hotronix Fusion heat press and Forever transfer paper; the Melco EMT16 Plus ModularÂ Embroidery System; Kornit Breeze andÂ Texjet Echo DTG printers; plus a range of other garment decoration equipment and consumables.Â

The company has announced that visitors will be able to benefit from an exclusive 10% discount on all orders taken at the open day.

The event will take place at Unit 2A East Bridgford Business Park, Kneeton Road, East Bridgford, Nottingham, NG13 8PJ, betweenÂ 10.00am and 5.00pm each day.Â Registration is open now, by phone (02392 590281)Â or email (sales@amayauk.com).

www.amayauk.com