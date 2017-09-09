This month weâ€™re sticking to the eco theme with these T-shirts from fashion designer, Henry Holland for Britaâ€™s #SwapForGood campaign. The campaign encourages people to make small changes that can have a big impact on the environment, such as swapping to a reusable water bottle.

Printed by Rapanui, the Isle of Wight printers who feature in our decorator profile this month, the T-shirts are available on houseofholland.co.uk with all profits going to the Marine Conservation Society. According to the campaign, 32% of people in the UK buy bottled water, while UK households failed to collect an estimated 5.5 billion plastic bottles for recycling in 2016 alone.

There are two designs for the campaign, both of which aim to bring attention to the 7.7 billion single-use plastic water bottles that end up in seas and landfill every year. Continental Clothing used an average of seven waste plastic bottles, turned them into yarn and mixed with salvaged organic cotton to create each T-shirt, as part of the brandâ€™s Salvage range.

The T-shirts were printed at Rapanuiâ€™s wind-powered factory using only phthalate-free, VOC-free inks that meet the Soil Association/Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

www.houseofholland.co.uk