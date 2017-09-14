This autumn, the Schoolwear Show will celebrate its 20th birthday. The annual three-day event, which kicks off on 15 October 2017, has been a fixture in the garment decoration calendar since being founded by schoolwear companies William Turner, David Luke, Rowlinson, Gymphlex and Banner, which continue to run the show today.

This year, new companies Innovation Schoolwear, Labfax, Lorna Lowe, Optimum Sports and Your Embroidery Designs will be exhibiting, along with regulars such as Tie & Scarf Company, Prestige Schoolwear, PenCarrie and Result Clothing. According to the Schoolwear Show administrator, Cath Gibson, the event, which is a launchpad for many new schoolwear products, is timed to coincide with the new school year and gives visitors the chance to understand the pricing structures for the following 12 months as well as the opportunity to network with industry colleagues.

“The show hosts a selection of top suppliers of daywear and sportswear,” explains Cath. “With the changes of supply and currency on one hand and the opening of more academies and schools changing status on the other, it has never been so important in the history of the industry to make sure you are up to date with what is going on in the market.

“It has become a great focal point for retailers and suppliers to review the previous Back to School season and discuss future plans and opportunities,” she adds.