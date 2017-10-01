Tell us a bit about your business

We are a DTG printers and garment manufacturers specialising in garments for fashion brands as well as our own brand items.

What’s the latest DTG machine you’ve bought?

We bought the M6 at the start of the year. We have been manufacturing garments for a number of years for other brands as well as in-house brands. Investing in DTG printing allowed us to keep the entire process in-house, improving margin and production timelines.

What other machines did you look at before purchasing this one?

We explored a number of DTG machines on the market across a range of brands and prices.

Why did you choose this machine?

When weighing up cost versus quality we felt it was the best option based on the volume we were producing at the time. The output achieved met the high standards ourselves and our customers were after, in particular relating to longevity of print, colour reproduction plus flexibility of print placement and size.

Is there anything you’d like to see in a future upgrade?

The system software is dated for the machine, which has caused problems at times, but there have always been solutions. Speed can also be an issue when dealing with XL prints on colour.

Do you have any tips on how to get the most out of it?

As with most set-ups, the quality of output is reliant on the quality of the artwork that is initially input. Our willingness to experiment with the hardware, software and graphic prep has helped us get the best out of the machine.

What is it mainly used for?

It is used for small DTG runs, but its primary use is for individual customer orders from our drop ship partners and our own brand sites that we run.

What would be your advice to others thinking of buying a DTG machine?

Consider the type of jobs you will be working on and then factor in the speed of the machine you choose to buy. We have found that the print speed has been what has most affected output.

www.portwoodprint.com