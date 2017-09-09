Here at Kornit we avoid calling our direct-to-garment (DTG) systems â€˜T-shirt printersâ€™, but of course 80% of what is produced on them is actually T-shirts.

In many other areas of digital printing, service providers enjoy the privilege of printing on a substrate that has been optimised for printing. For T-shirts, however, this is usually not the case. In order to enjoy a consistent print quality from your system, there are a few basic principles that we would suggest to consider.

A general challenge with most of the T-shirt brands used in direct-to-garment printing is the fact that they are manufactured far from where they are printed. The large retailers and brands have a variety of sources for their raw product, in countries such as Bangladesh, Cambodia, Turkey, China, Vietnam and elsewhere. It is not unusual for them to source their shirts from different places, and shirts can pretty drastically vary in quality between batches. The composition of yarns, dyes and finishing can vary. Sometimes mould protectors are added for the shirts to make their long way over the seas, or enzymes for obtaining the soft hand feel.

In essence, a box of T-shirts is like Forrest Gumpâ€™s famous box of chocolates: you never know what youâ€™re going to get. However, when it comes to digital T-shirt printing, this variety of characteristics can have its consequences. For example, the absorbency rate of the shirt has a direct impact on the amount of pre-treatment that is right. The application of substances will end up between the digital ink and the shirt might impact the curing and the wash resistance. The temperature tolerance of the shirt can change, which might affect the curing process. With all other parameters being the same, the colour result might change when the T-shirt quality changes, which is bad for colour consistency, within the same job and for repeat jobs.

Here are a few suggestions for you that will help you to pick the right garment partner: