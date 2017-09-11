Lincoln-based Streetshirts has launched www.tradeDTG.com, a trade service that allows decorators to outsource their DTG printing for Â£3 +VAT per print.

Printers can either send their own garments or have them supplied by Streetshirts, which the company will then print (up to a maximum print size of 50cm by 70cm) on a Kornit Hexa and dispatch the same day.

Images readers are being offered their first order for free, up to a value of Â£50 â€“ simply mention the magazine when contacting the company.

www.tradeDTG.com