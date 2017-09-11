Nicola Ryan, head of people services at Rowlinson Knitwer (Rowlinson), has been shortlisted in The People’s Manager of the Year category of the annual Investors in People (IIP) awards. The awards celebrate the best people management practices amongst IIP accredited businesses.

Donald Moore, Rowlinson’s managing director, commented: “We’re delighted that Nicola has been shortlisted for this award; it’s a clear indication of the dedication and hard work she has invested in the business. Without a doubt, Nicola is responsible for starting the process of continual improvement that has enabled us to become the UK’s market leader for personalised schoolwear. An exemplary ambassador for Rowlinson, she exhibits dedication and sensitivity to the needs of all our employees, treating everyone individually. We are extremely proud that she has been acknowledged by Investors in People.”

The IIP awards recognise businesses that have achieved the highest standard in people management and provide the opportunity to benchmark against high-performing organisations globally. The range of categories focus on the main elements of what it means to be an Investor in People, from Excellence in Leadership and Management to Excellence in Social Responsibility to Leader of the Year and Best Newcomer.

Paul Devoy, head of Investors in People, said: “Once again we have been overwhelmed by the number and calibre of entries received for the Investors in People Awards. It’s fantastic to see so many organisations nominated for outperforming in their sector, demonstrating great people management practice and a commitment to staff development.”

The People’s Manager of the Year winner will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held at Old Billingsgate, London, on 23 November 2017.

www.rowlinson-knitwear.com