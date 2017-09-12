Italian-made heat presses from Lotus Transfer Press Solutions are now available exclusively through Dae Ha UK in the UK and Ireland.

Dae Ha UK has formed an exclusive partnership with Lotus, which has been manufacturing heat presses solely in Italy since 1972. The company’s comprehensive product range includes manual, semi-automatic and pneumatic presses, stretching from small format machines for breast pockets up to industrial size presses.

Dae Ha UK commented: “Lotus presses are versatile; durable, with low maintenance; manufactured strictly according to EU quality and safety standards; and come with a superb two-year warranty.”

For full details visit the Dae Ha UK website.

